NEW HAMPSHIRE, Sept 1 — Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay US$40.5 million (RM181 million) to settle New Hampshire’s claims over the company’s role in the opioid epidemic.

New Hampshire said the settlement averted a trial that had been scheduled to begin on September 7 in Merrimack County Superior Court.

The state will apply US$31.5 million toward opioid abatement, after paying legal fees, and Johnson & Johnson will be banned from selling or promoting opioids there.

Johnson & Johnson did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to settle, and said it will defend against litigation that the settlement does not resolve. — Reuters