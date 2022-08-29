According to the research firm, Malaysia was among five Asian exchanges which were in the positive region last week. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Bursa Malaysia continued to see foreign fund inflows for the sixth consecutive week for the week ended Aug 26, although at a much more moderated pace, with an inflow of RM355.1 million compared with the net inflow of RM615.5 million in the previous week, said MIDF Research.

According to the research firm, Malaysia was among five Asian exchanges which were in the positive region last week.

Strong inflows were seen in South Korea (US$463.7 million), India (US$405.8 million), Thailand (US$259.5 million) and Indonesia (US$119.5 million).

In its weekly Fund Flow Report today, MIDF Research said foreigners were net buyers on every trading day last week except on Wednesday, where they disposed of RM90.5 million worth of equities, while local institutions remain as net sellers.

“Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday (RM56.2 million) and Tuesday (RM14.2 million), and on Thursday (RM193 million) and Friday (RM71.7 million), respectively,” it said in a note.

However, local institutions remained net sellers for the seventh consecutive week at RM286.2 million.

“They have been net sellers for every trading day since Aug 3 before briefly turning into net buyers on Wednesday (Aug 24) at RM24.3 million. They were net sellers on Monday (RM92.4 million), Tuesday (RM40.4 million), Thursday (RM114.3 million) and Friday (RM63.5 million),” it added.

Meanwhile, local retailers maintained their net buying spree for the third consecutive week at RM41.7 million.

“They bought RM128.6 million net from Monday to Wednesday before net selling RM87 million over the next two days,” MIDF said.

To date, international funds have been net buyers in Bursa Malaysia for 23 out of the 34 weeks of 2022, with a total net inflow of RM7.97 billion.

Local retailers have been net buyers for 22 out of 34 weeks of 2022 at RM1.8 billion year-to-date.

On the other hand, local institutions were net sellers for 27 out of 34 weeks, with a total net outflow of RM9.76 billion.

In terms of participation, there has been a decline in average daily trade value (ADTV) across the board, led by local institutions (-8.9 per cent), retailers (-2.97 per cent) and foreign investors (0.9 per cent). — Bernama