Elon Musk is currently in a legal battle over his proposed acquisition of Twitter. — Reuters pic

WILMINGTON, Del, Aug 29 —Elon Musk subpoenaed a Twitter Inc whistleblower, seeking documents and communications on spam and alleged security vulnerabilities at the social media company as part of his ongoing legal battle to end his agreement to buy the company for US$44 billion (RM197.6 billion), according to a court filing today. — Reuters