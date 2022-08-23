A view of a Secret Recipe branch in Kajang is seen in this file photo taken on November 28, 2019. — Picture by Dawn Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Malaysia’s Secret Recipe Cakes & Café Sdn Bhd (Secret Recipe) is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and has plans to expand to more than 400 outlets nationwide in two years.

The popular homegrown restaurant chain’s business development director Patrick Sim said that as the nation is now in the endemic phase of Covid-19, the retail market, particularly the food and beverage (F&B) sector, is picking up momentum and the company is looking forward to expanding further.

“Currently we have 340 outlets in Malaysia and a total of 440 outlets worldwide with a presence in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, Maldives, and Bangladesh and we look forward to expanding further in Malaysia and to other different countries as well.

“Secret Recipe is expected to grow 15 to 20 per cent this year in comparison to last year and the market looks promising and at a very good recovery stage,” he told Bernama after the anniversary celebration event at Citta Mall here today.

At the same event, the homegrown lifestyle café chain also introduced its newly appointed brand ambassador Mira Filzah, a well-known actress, host, model, and entrepreneur.

“I am honoured for the opportunity to be chosen as Secret Recipe’s new brand ambassador. Secret Recipe has been a part of many unforgettable occasions in my life, and I am excited to have it be a part of many more memories to come,” said Mira.

Sim also said that as part of its 25th-anniversary promotions, Secret Recipe is giving away prizes worth RM2,500,000 to participants who join the Secret Recipe Spin & Win contest.

“Today marks an important chapter in our ongoing story at Secret Recipe. Since its inception back in 1997, we have grown over the years to become a household name.

“We continue to strive in maintaining our legacy in creating a great dining experience at affordable prices for our customers. We look forward to achieving more milestones together in the future,” said Sim.

Open to all registered Secret Recipe Rewards members with a minimum spend of RM30, participants are guaranteed to win a prize with each spin and will stand a chance to win attractive prizes offered in the grand lucky draw, which includes the grand prize of a Proton X50 and other attractive prizes.

The contest period is from September 1 to October 31 this year and the grand prize winner will be announced in November. — Bernama