KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Bursa Malaysia continued its upward trajectory for the fourth consecutive trading day to breach the psychological 1,500 points level today, driven by buying mainly in plantation and energy stocks, said a dealer.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 9.84 points or 0.65 per cent higher to finish at 1,502.07 from Friday’s close of 1,492.23.

The benchmark index, which opened 0.44 of-a-point firmer at 1,492.67, moved between 1,490.69 and 1,503.83 throughout the day.

The overall market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 546 to 355, while 407 counters were unchanged, 934 untraded, and 18 others suspended.

Total turnover was declined to 2.38 billion units worth RM1.49 billion from 2.79 billion units worth RM1.98 billion last Friday. — Bernama