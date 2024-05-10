LABUAN, May 10 — A Swedish sailor was found dead aboard his yacht anchored near Kampung Patau-Patau waters last night.

Labuan police chief Supt. Mohd Hamizi Halim said the body was found by a concerned member of the public, who promptly alerted authorities at 7.16pm.

He said the deceased, identified as Swesvahn Dick Thomas, 55, is believed to have died several days ago based on the condition of the body.

“Details surrounding the incident remain scant as investigations are ongoing,” he told reporters here today, adding that the body has been transferred to the Labuan Hospital Forensic Department for further examination, though the schedule for the post-mortem has yet to be determined.

He urged those with information to step forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

In the retrieval process, the police called upon personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department to extract the body from the yacht.

Equipped with full personal protective gear, the firemen commenced the operation at 10:22 pm, taking approximately an hour to complete the retrieval. — Bernama

