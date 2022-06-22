Allianz Malaysia Bhd has appointed Zakri Khir as chairman of the company, effective tomorrow. — Picture courtesy of Allianz Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Allianz Malaysia Bhd has appointed Zakri Khir as chairman of the company, effective tomorrow, succeeding Tan Sri Rafiah Salim who retired at the company’s 48th annual general meeting today, following a decade-long career with the company and the distinction of being its first woman chairman.

Rafiah, a director for the company since 2012, was also the first woman vice-chancellor at Universiti Malaya, Allianz Malaysia said in a statement today.

“She was also the first Malaysian to hold a high-ranking post at the United Nations in New York when she served as assistant secretary-general of human resource management from 1997 to 2002,” it said.

Meanwhile, Zakri, who joined Allianz Malaysia in 2000, served as chief executive officer (CEO) of Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia) Bhd from December 2010 to June 2021.

“He was also the CEO of the company and country manager of Allianz Malaysia from September 2014 to December 2021. He played a pivotal role in the acquisition of Malaysia British Assurance Bhd by Allianz in 2001 and later the successful integration of Commerce Assurance Bhd in 2007, which catapulted Allianz General to the market leader position in the country,” it added. — Bernama