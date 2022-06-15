A view of an investor looking at the Bursa Malaysia index at RHB Jalan Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur May 15, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Bursa Malaysia reversed yesterday’s gains to end lower across the board today on profit-taking after a sharp rise today as investors remained on a cautious mode, a dealer said.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 22.23 points, or 1.50 per cent to 1,459.05 from today’s close of 1,481.28.

The barometer index, which opened 0.40 of-a-point lower at 1,480.88, moved between 1,453.19 and 1,480.96 throughout the day.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 732 to 231, while 382 counters were unchanged, 934 untraded, and nine others suspended.

Total turnover narrowed to 2.43 billion units worth RM1.82 billion from 2.72 billion units worth RM2.11 billion today.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng expects investor sentiment to remain soft due to external factors such as market risks and volatility in global markets amid multi-year high inflation in the United States.

“A potential aggressive interest hike by the US Federal Reserve ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting today may put the world’s largest economy into recession,” he told Bernama.

Thong further noted that, for the local bourse, the FBM KLCI remained in an oversold position after heavy sell-downs in the past two weeks.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank fell five sen to RM8.63, Public Bank lost three sen to RM4.48, Petronas Chemicals dipped 13 sen to RM9.53, and IHH Healthcare decreased 11 sen to RM6.19.

Of the actives, Sapura Energy gained half-a-sen to five sen, both MQ Technology and MNC Wireless shed half-a-sen to four sen and 1.5 sen, respectively, Unitrade eased 1.5 sen to 28.5 sen, and Dagang NeXchange lost 3.5 sen to 87.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 139.81 points lower at 10,431.76, the FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 186.03 points to 10,617.18, the FBM 70 slipped 82.19 points to 12,639.35, the FBM ACE trimmed 50.91 points to 4,888.67, and the FBMT 100 Index decreased 133.86 points to 10,154.03.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 85.83 points to 16,168.07, the Plantation Index declined 167.81 points to 7,382.50, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 3.09 points easier at 187.35.

The Main Market volume shrank to 1.39 billion shares worth RM1.60 billion from 1.57 billion shares worth RM1.82 billion today.

Warrants turnover was narrowed to 437.06 million units valued at RM77.75 million against 446.63 million units valued at RM82.25 million yesterday.

The ACE Market volume dwindled to 594.64 million shares worth RM141.12 million from 705.26 million shares worth RM211.23 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 202.91 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (318.0 million), construction (48.37 million), technology (139.63 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (55.42 million), property (90.78 million), plantation (32.65 million), REITs (6.48 million), closed/fund (12,000), energy (332.42 million), healthcare (95.40 million), telecommunications and media (27.16 million), transportation and logistics (24.77 million), and utilities (18.95 million). — Bernama