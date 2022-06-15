At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 22.69 points to 1,458.59 from yesterday's close of 1,481.28. It opened 0.40 of a point lower at 1,480.88. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 ― Bursa Malaysia was broadly lower at mid-morning, dragged down by continuous selling activities in selected heavyweights led by industrial products and services as well as telecommunication stocks, a dealer said.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 22.69 points to 1,458.59 from yesterday's close of 1,481.28. It opened 0.40 of a point lower at 1,480.88.

On the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 557 to 174, while 306 counters were unchanged, 1,242 untraded and nine others suspended.

Turnover stood at 978.59 million units worth RM545.06 million.

SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said the global markets remained in a cautious mode as investors braced for potential interest rate hike impact ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank fell six sen to RM8.62, Public Bank lost four sen to RM4.47, and Petronas Chemicals and IHH Healthcare were down 10 sen to RM9.56 and RM6.20, respectively.

Of the actives, Sapura Energy stayed flat at 4.5 sen, newly-listed Unitrade eased 1.5 sen to 28.5 sen, and LGMS and MNC Wireless fell half-a-sen to 77.5 sen and 1.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 136.74 points lower at 10,434.83, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 172.74 points to 10,630.47, the FBM 70 contracted 74.98 points to 12,646.56, the FBM ACE trimmed 41.30 points to 4,898.28, and the FBMT 100 Index decreased 134.81 points to 10,153.08.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 105.61 points to 16,148.29, the Plantation Index trimmed 124.74 points to 7,425.57, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.44 points easier at 188.0. ― Bernama