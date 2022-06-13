On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 1,007 to 103 while 260 counters were unchanged, 904 untraded and 21 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Bursa Malaysia remained in a downtrend at mid-afternoon, dragged by persistent selling of selected heavyweights led by healthcare as well as industrial product and services stocks, a dealer said.

IHH Healthcare dropped 24 sen to RM6.21 with 2.39 million shares traded, while Petronas Chemicals contracted 26 sen to RM9.44 with 3.92 million shares changing hands.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 27.69 points to 1,466.26 from Friday’s close of 1,493.95. It opened 10.19 points lower at 1,483.76.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 1,007 to 103 while 260 counters were unchanged, 904 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.25 billion units worth RM1.28 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank eased eight sen to RM8.67, Public Bank lost seven sen to RM4.46, CIMB dipped nine sen to RM4.95, and TNB slipped 14 sen to RM8.52.

Of the actives, Fintech and Sapura Energy slipped half-a-sen each to one sen and 4.5 sen, respectively, Top Glove inched down nine sen to RM1.04, and BCM stayed flat at 2.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 238.89 points lower at 10,494.76, the FBM Emas Shariah Index dropped 295.63 points to 10,701.61, the FBM 70 shrank 379.46 points to 12,734.12, the FBM ACE trimmed 192.88 points to 4,941.48 and the FBMT 100 Index decreased 219.03 points to 10,210.32.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index shed 225.11 points to 16,195.02, the Plantation Index trimmed 168.65 points to 7,428.0, and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 5.69 points to 187.64. — Bernama