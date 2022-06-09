A worker produces paddleboards that will be exported at a factory in Binzhou in China's eastern Shandong province on June 6, 2022. — AFP pic

BEIJING, June 9 — China’s exports rebounded strongly in May, data showed Thursday, with factories restarting and supply chains untangling as Shanghai slowly emerged from a gruelling lockdown.

The city of 25 million underwent a stuttered lockdown from late March and was then fully sealed off for around two months, as China tightly adheres to a zero-Covid approach to fight the outbreak.

Strict movement restrictions across multiple cities — sometimes over just handfuls of cases — kept consumers at home and battered the economy, dragging retail sales, factory output and export growth to their lowest levels in about two years.

But as restrictions have eased, overseas shipments from the world’s second-biggest economy bounced back 16.9 per cent on-year in May, up from 3.9 per cent in April, according to customs data released on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had expected a 7.6 per cent spike.

However observers have warned that the rebound could be short-lived.

“Extensive disruptions in the Yangtze River Delta in the past couple of months and Beijing’s determination to carry on with its zero-Covid strategy may cause some foreign customers to shift their orders to... neighbouring countries,” Nomura analysts said in a recent note.

Imports rose 4.1 per cent last month, according to customs data, also beating expectations.

China’s trade surplus was around US$79 billion (RM347 billion) last month, up from US$51 billion in April, the Customs Administration said in a statement. — AFP