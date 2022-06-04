Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry I Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah said in 2021, the national flower production was estimated at 414 million cuttings or vases, valued at RM270 million. — Picture by Miera Miera Zulyana

KOTA BARU, June 4 — The floriculture industry, especially orchids which is one of the high value products that has a concentrated market demand, recorded an export value of RM417.3 million in 2021 compared to RM403.0 million in the previous year, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry I Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah.

In 2021, he said, the national flower production was estimated at 414 million cuttings or vases, valued at RM270 million.

He said the agenda to increase export and targeted products, such as increasing market growth and development of high value products were among the strategies focused on in the National Agro -Food Policy 2.0.

“Hence, the growing demand of the floriculture industry in the global market will definitely provide an opportunity for local producers to continue to explore and develop new market opportunities.

“This will further drive the country’s economic growth in terms of income generation, and provide an positive spillover effects to various other sectors,” he said when opening the Orchid, Flora and Herbal Festival 2022 at the Kota Baru Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) here last night.

Also present were the State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Biotechnology, Green Technology and Environment Committee chairman Tuan Mohd Saripudin Tuan Ismail, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry (Mafi) secretary-general Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid and Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) director-general Datuk Zainal Abidin Yang Razalli.

On the Orchid, Flora and Herbal Festival 2022, Ahmad said it was the seventh edition and would close on June 12.

“The Orchid, Flora and Herb Festival 2022 targets about 300,000 visitors and a total sales value of RM3.5 million,” he said, adding that it involved the participation of 170 agropreneurs.

The programme also aimed to promote the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro Tourism Exhibition (MAHA) 2022 to be held on Aug 4 to 14 at the Malaysia Agriculture Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), Serdang, Selangor. — Bernama