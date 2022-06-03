Bala Pomaleh is the new president of the Media Specialists Associations.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The Media Specialists Associations (MSA) has announced Bala Pomaleh as its new president at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today.

Meanwhile, Dheeraj Raina, chief executive officer of Dentsu Malaysia was elected as the new vice-president.

"The last two years have provoked great changes in the media scene, yet we have also seen immense scope for innovation and growth of new Technologies,” Bala was quoted as saying in a statement.

He added that the current challenge in the media industry is to expand talent base and elevate new capabilities and skills in line with the client needs.

"And the challenge can only be solved through close collaboration with my industry peers and those related industry bodies, and I look forward to us building greater cohesiveness,” said Bala.

Today’s AGM also elected Wong Pi Yee as the treasurer and Vanitha Selvathurai as the secretary.

The Malaysian Media Specialist Association (MSA) was established to help and support agencies specialising in providing media research, strategic planning, media negotiation, and placement services.

Its council included members such as Ampersand Advisory, Invictus Blue, and MediaEdge:CIA.