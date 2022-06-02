Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (centre) is present during the groundbreaking ceremony for Insulet Malaysia Sdn Bhd at Taman Perindustrian i-Park Senai in Senai June 2, 2022. — Bernama pic

KULAI, June 2 — Insulet Corporation, the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology, is investing about US$200 million (RM878 million) over the next five years for its new manufacturing facility in Johor as part of the company’s strategy to further strengthen its global manufacturing capabilities.

Insulet executive vice-president and chief operating officer Charles Alpuche said the new manufacturing facility, to be located in Gelang Patah, would produce the company’s Omnipod Insulin Management System involving approximately 400,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

He said the facility is expected to be operational by the middle 2024.

“Insulet plans to hire more than 500 full-time employees once the facility is operating at full capacity. This new Malaysian factory will help support our fast-paced growth, robust innovation pipeline and global expansion.

“The facility’s architectural design includes sustainable elements that qualify for Green Building Initiative (GB) and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the facility here today.

The groundbreaking ceremony was officiated by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz said at a press conference later that the investment is a milestone for Johor’s development while creating job opportunities for Johoreans.

“We expect more investments to come to Johor in the months ahead, according to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida),” he said. Earlier in his speech, Onn Hafiz said the state government would be looking at reducing red tapes to attract more investments into Johor.

“Johor Investment Committee (JIC) will ensure the ease of doing business continues to be enjoyed by our business fraternity, and Johor continues as a preferred destination for investment and one that offers an enviable quality of life, embracing both progress and tradition,” he said. — Bernama