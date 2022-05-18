Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-morning, CI up 0.39pc

At 11.03am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose by 6.08 points to 1,554.68 from Tuesday's close of 1,548.60. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 ― Bursa Malaysia was mixed at mid-morning today amidst cautious trading.

At 11.03am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose by 6.08 points to 1,554.68 from Tuesday's close of 1,548.60.

The benchmark index opened 5.55 points higher at 1,554.15.

However, decliners surpassed gainers 389 to 336, while 396 counters were unchanged, 1,134 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.85 billion units worth RM712.92 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM8.96, Public Bank, Petronas Chemicals and CIMB were four sen higher at RM4.57, RM10.06 and RM5.10, respectively, while IHH Healthcare improved 16 sen to RM6.59.

Of the actives, Sapura Energy fell half-a-sen to seven sen, Techna-X eased three sen to five sen, Yong Tai decreased 1.5 sen to 8.5 sen, while Serba Dinamik was flat at 16.5 sen.

Among the top gainers, Nestle advanced RM1.70 to RM134.50, KL Kepong strengthened 28 sen to RM26.98 and PPB firmed 26 sen to RM16.80, while Hong Leong Bank and United Malacca improved 24 sen each to RM20.98 and RM5.56, respectively.

On the index board, FBM ACE dropped 74.83 points to 5,288.41, FBM Emas Index advanced 37.89 points to 11,098.30, FBMT 100 Index firmed 30.44 points to 10,764.52, FBM Emas Shariah Index added 22.97 points to 11,572.24, and FBM 70 gained 37.50 points to 13,176.35.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index bagged 73.57 points to 16,608.06 and the Plantation Index increased 29.84 points to 8,290.03, while the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.97 of-a-point lower at 199.45. ― Bernama