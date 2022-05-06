Bursa Malaysia opens in the red, tracking decline on Wall Street

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 7.94 points to 1,575.04 from yesterday’s close of 1,582.98. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 ― Bursa Malaysia opened the morning session in the red today, tracking the decline on Wall Street amid mega selling spree as the United States 10-year yield surged pass the 3.0 per cent level, a dealer said.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 7.94 points to 1,575.04 from yesterday’s close of 1,582.98.

The index opened 8.83 points lower at 1,574.15.

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers 435 to 55, while 156 counters were unchanged, 1,592 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Total turnover stood at 180.54 million worth RM103.91 million.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) lost more than 1,000 points while the Nasdaq fell by almost 650 points.

“In view of the dramatic decline on Wall Street, we believe regional markets would see a tumultuous trading day today,” he told Bernama.

On the home front, he reckons that the FBM KLCI index to trend lower at within the 1,570-1,585 range today.

Among the Bursa heavyweights, Maybank stayed flat at RM8.99, both Public Bank and CIMB lost one sen to RM4.62 and RM5.10, respectively, Petronas Chemicals slid 12 sen to RM10.18, and IHH Healthcare down two sen to RM6.58.

Of the actives, PUC Bhd recovered half-a-sen to 6.5 sen, Muhibbah Engineering added four sen to 56.5 sen, while Bintai Kinden, PDZ Holdings and Saudee Group were unchanged at 12.5 sen, 4.5 sen and 5.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, FBM ACE shed 49.06 points to 5,525.50, FBM 70 dipped 125.14 points to 13,498.41, FBM Emas Index narrowed 69.86 points to 11,279.90, FBMT 100 Index shrank 65.87 points to 10,933.64, and FBM Emas Shariah Index dropped 83.23 points to 11,816.77.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index decreased 60.51 points to 16,650.81, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.53 points lower at 207.26, and the Plantation Index slumped 106.11 points to 8,657.83. ― Bernama