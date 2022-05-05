MIDF Research: Bursa recorded foreign inflow of RM131.2m last week

MIDF Research said international funds have been net buyers for 14 out of 17 weeks of 2022, with total net inflows of RM7.3 billion to date. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Foreign investors continued to be net buyers for the week ended April 30, which saw total net inflows of RM131.2 million, while local retailers maintained their net buying position at RM58.8 million, said MIDF Research.

In its weekly fundflow report updates, it said local institutions continued their net selling streak at RM190.0 million last week while international funds have been net buyers for 14 out of 17 weeks of 2022, with total net inflows of RM7.3 billion to date.

“They were net buyers in the week except on Monday with an outflow of -RM44.3m. The net buying activities primarily occurred on Tuesday and Thursday with inflows of RM 71.6 million and RM70.7 million, respectively,” said MIDF Research today.

The investment bank said local institutions, which have been net sellers for 12 consecutive weeks since the week ended Feb 11, were net buyers only on Friday at RM22.3 million and have sold RM8.0 billion of equities to date.

It noted that local retailer movements remained mixed last week with three days of net buying from Monday to Wednesday and net selling from Thursday onwards.

Year-to-date, MIDF Research said local retailers have been net buyers at RM672.7 million.

In terms of participation, it noted that foreign investors saw an increase in the average daily trade value (ADTV) by 5.56 per cent followed by local institutions and local retailers at 3.62 per cent and 2.26 per cent, respectively.

Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd registered the highest net money inflow of RM3.12 million last week but its share price was -0.78 per cent lower for the week, underperforming the local bourse which had a -0.10 per cent weekly decrease.

Meanwhile, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd saw the largest net money outflow of -RM4.67 million last week.

Its stock price was +0.58 per cent higher for the week, outperforming the FBM KLCI which was -0.10 per cent lower during the week under review. — Bernama