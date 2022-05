Bursa Malaysia will remain closed on Wednesday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd and its subsidiaries will remain closed on Wednesday (May 4, 2022).

“With the announcement by the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad where the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri was declared on May 2, 2022, Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries will remain closed on Wednesday (May 4, 2022),” it said in a statement.

Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries will resume operations on Thursday (May 5), it added. — Bernama