Stats Dept: Malaysia’s exports, imports unit value indices record steady growth in March 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 ― Malaysia's export and import unit value indices recorded steady month-on-month (m-o-m) growth of 4.7 per cent and 2.3 per cent respectively in March 2022, leading the country's terms of trade to increase by 2.3 per cent m-o-m to 112.5 points, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

Citing DoSM External Trade Indices report for March 2022 released today, chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the export unit value index’s growth was supported by the increases in mineral fuels (up 17.1 per cent), animal and vegetable and oil fats (up 7.7 per cent), as well as machinery and transport equipment (up 1.1 per cent).

“Meanwhile, import unit value growth was contributed by the increases in mineral fuels (up 13.1 per cent ), animal and vegetable oils and fats (up 3.7 per cent), as well as machinery and transport equipment (up 0.8 per cent)," he said in a statement today.

On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, he said March 2022 saw its export unit value index expanded 19.3 per cent while import unit value index rose 8.9 per cent.

Touching on the 2.3 per cent m-o-m terms of trade growth in March 2022, he said this was attributable to the rises in the index of animal and vegetable oils and fats (up 3.8 per cent), mineral fuels (up 3.5 per cent) and chemicals (up 0.8 per cent).

“On a y-o-y basis, Malaysia’s terms of trade performance showed positive growth of 9.5 per cent from 102.8 points in March last year,” he said.

In terms of March 2022's export volume index, Mohd Uzir said it grew 23.0 per cent m-o-m, while import volume index rose 24.5 per cent from the previous month.

On y-o-y basis, Mohd Uzir said March 2022’s export and import volume indices grew 5.1 per cent and 19.3 per cent respectively. ― Bernama