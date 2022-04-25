Maybank says sorry for disruption to online services, debit cards after customers flood social media with complaints

A pedestrian walks past a Maybank branch in Kuala Lumpur July 9, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Customers of Maybank found themselves temporarily unable to use their debit cards, banking apps and other online financial services, just a week after a similar disruption by the country’s leading bank.

Maybank apologised to its customers for today’s service disruption but assured them that their bank account balances remain in place.

“Owing to unprecedented high traffic volumes across our platforms, our services on the

Maybank2u web, M2U App, MAE App, and Debit card usage began to experience slowness

starting from 9am today.

“We are working on resolving and restoring services as soon as possible. Please be assured that your account balances and details remain intact and secure with us,” an unnamed Maybank representative said in an official statement issued this afternoon.

“We apologise to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused from this disruption.

We appreciate the understanding and patience of our customers and will continue to update them periodically via Maybank’s official social media and M2U platforms.”

The disruptions appear to have started earlier this morning.

Malaysia’s largest bank in terms of market capitalisation posted a notice on its official Facebook page at 10.18am.

“#MBBAlert Dear valued customers, Kindly be informed that we are currently experiencing intermittent slowness on MAE app, M2U MY app and Maybank2u web.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are working to resolve the matter as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

In an update to the same Facebook post that was edited at 1.25pm, Maybank said that one of the apps previously only stated as facing slowness is now temporarily unavailable.

It also said the online banking FPX solution which allows customers to pay using their internet banking accounts is similarly unavailable.

“#MBBAlert Dear valued customers, [Update at 1:25PM] Kindly be informed that our FPX (Financial Process Exchange) payment platform, debit card usage and MAE app are temporarily unavailable, and we are currently experiencing intermittent slowness on M2U MY app and Maybank2u web.”

Some of the bank’s customers had posted comments under the Facebook post to express their shock over their bank account seemingly showing a balance of zero funds. Maybank’s press statement appeared to address this point by reassuring them that their funds were still there.

Previously on April 18 at 5.04pm, Maybank had also on Twitter informed its customers through a similar notice that “debit card usage is temporarily unavailable, and we are currently experiencing intermittent slowness on MAE app, M2U MY app and Maybank2u web.”

Maybank had on 6.16pm on April 18 informed customers that they may now perform their banking services on all of Maybank’s channels as they were back to normal.

