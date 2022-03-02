Bursa Malaysia turns mixed at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 2.97 points to 1,599.41 from 1,596.44 at yesterday's close. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 ― Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon session mixed as the key index rebounded while decliners surpassed gainers on the broader market.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 2.97 points to 1,599.41 from 1,596.44 at yesterday's close.

The index opened 4.69 points better at 1,601.13.

The market breadth was negative with losers leading gainers 599 to 332, while 383 counters were unchanged, 933 untraded, and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.09 billion units worth RM2.08 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added three sen to RM8.93, Petronas Chemicals gained 14 sen to RM9.74, IHH Healthcare rose one sen to RM6.58, Press Metal expanded 18 sen to RM6.97, while Public Bank lost two sen to RM4.40.

As for the actives, SMTrack remained unchanged at 22.5 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum recovered one sen to RM1.23 and Velesto Energy improved half-a-sen to 13 sen.

On the index board, FBM 70 inched down 18.06 points to 13,501.95, FBM ACE lost 100 points to 5,772.35, FBM Emas Index gained 12.42 points to 11,383.27, FBMT 100 Index widened 12.42 points to 11,383.27, and FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 65.12 points to 12,156.61.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index narrowed 89.26 points to 16,359.42 and the Industrial Products and Services Index increased 1.61 points at 211.43, but the Plantation Index soared 289.66 points to 8,613.48. ― Bernama