Capital A appoints telco stalwart Jamaludin Ibrahim to lead AirAsia

— Picture by Abdul Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Capital A, known formerly as the AirAsia Group, today announced the appointment of Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim as non-executive chairman of its airline arm, as part of a corporate reorganisation aimed at turning the ailing budget carrier’s fortunes around.

Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, Capital A’s founder and chief executive, said Jamaludin’s appointment will help add value and “fresh ideas'' to the conglomerate.

Jamaludin served as CEO of Axiata Group Berhad for 12 years before stepping down in 2020. He had also served as CEO for the country's largest private mobile telecom company, Maxis Communications, prior to joining Axiata.

“We are really thrilled to have him on board,” Fernandes told a Zoom press conference this morning.

Jamaludin will lead the AirAsia Aviation Limited (AAAL), the aviation subsidiary of Capital A, while AirAsia is a subsidiary under AAAL.



