SMEs urged to apply for ‘National Mark’ certification to promote Malaysian products

Datuk Lim Ban Hong is pictured at Dewan Negara after being sworn in as senator March 10, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Feb 10 — The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) has urged more domestic small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to apply for SME Corp Malaysia’s National Mark of Malaysian Brand (National Mark) certification to promote local products in the international market.

Deputy Minister Datuk Lim Ban Hong said the certification is crucial to elevate the country’s prestige on the global stage.

“Under the National Mark scheme, participating companies that passed its stringent evaluation process will be given the right to carry the brand on their export products and services,” he said at the SME Association of Malaysia Chinese New Year Dinner 2022 tonight.

He said as of December 2021, a total of 173 domestic enterprises have been certified with the National Mark of Malaysian Brand.

“In order to reestablish the excellent quality and reputation of Malaysian products, certified enterprises would be required to undergo periodic auditing and monitoring procedures,” he added.

Meanwhile, the SME Association of Malaysia has called on the government to help support local SMEs to further automate their facilities and stay competitive in promoting a healthy economic development.

National president Ding Hong Sing said businesses in Malaysia should not ignore the important influence of facilities automation in the modern age of networks and artificial intelligence.

“By implementing technology at the workplace, SMEs can achieve greater work efficiency with less manpower, equipment, time and space, while prospering the economy,” he said.

He also hoped the government could simplify the recruitment process and reduce the dependence on foreign workers to ensure local workers benefit from the anticipated improved working environment in the long run. — Bernama