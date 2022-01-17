Bursa Malaysia to operate half-day on eve of CNY, will be closed on Feb 1 and 2

Bursa Malaysia announced that trading on the exchange will be opened for the morning session only on Monday, January 31, 2022, and will be closed for the afternoon session on the eve of Chinese New Year. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd announced that trading on the exchange will be opened for the morning session only on Monday, January 31, 2022, and will be closed for the afternoon session on the eve of Chinese New Year (CNY).

“However, clearing and settlement services provided by Bursa Malaysia Securities Clearing; depository services provided by Bursa Malaysia Depository; and clearing services provided by Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Clearing will continue as usual until the end of the business day,” it said in a statement today.

Bursa Malaysia and all its subsidiaries will be closed on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 and Wednesday, February 2, 2022 in conjunction with the CNY and Federal Territory Day holidays.

The exchange and its subsidiaries will resume business on February 3, 2022. — Bernama