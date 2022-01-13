Renault targets 100pc electric sales in Europe by 2030

The logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Vertou, near Nantes, France, January 13, 2021. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Jan 13 — French carmaker Renault wants electric vehicles to represent all its sales in Europe by 2030, upping a previous commitment of 90 per cent, chief executive Luca de Meo said today.

“We have decided to prepare the conditions to make Renault a 100 per cent electric brand by 2030,” he said.

“We imagine a Renault brand that shows off with the newcomers on this market, on European soil.”

Renault will launch its Megane electric car and a modern version of its small Renault 5 this year as manufacturers pivot towards climate-friendly energy sources and away from polluting fossil fuels. — AFP