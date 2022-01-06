Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-morning

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 13.06 points to 1,534.89 from yesterday's close of 1,547.95. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 ― Bursa Malaysia was lower across the board at midmorning as the weak market sentiment continued weigh on risk appetites.

A dealer said sentiment was clouded by Wall Street’s weaker overnight performance.

On the scoreboard, losers surpassed gainers 544 to 217, while 343 counters were unchanged, 1,169 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.23 billion units valued at RM631.67 million.

Of the heavyweights, both Maybank and Public Bank eased four sen to RM8.31 and RM4.13, respectively, Petronas Chemicals declined five sen to RM8.73, IHH Healthcare lost 10 sen to RM6.76, while CIMB reduced six sen to RM5.41.

As for the actives, SMTrack inched up half-a-sen to 26.5 sen, Pasukhas and AT Systematization were flat at 2.5 sen and 3.0 sen, respectively, Dagang Nexchange slipped half-a-sen to 83.5 sen, while Cuscapi perked two sen to 32 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 83.95 points lower at 11,165.8, FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 91.29 points to 12,010.83, FBMT 100 Index erased 83.25 points to 10,853.62, FBM ACE fell 86.63 points to 6,597.31, and FBM 70 contracted 70.39 points to 14,296.61.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index lost 100.97 points to 15,611.92, the Plantation Index gave up 10.71 points for 6,643.71, while the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 1.26 points to 201.1. ― Bernama