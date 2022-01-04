Ranhill secures RM156.76m non-revenue water reduction contract in Johor

Ranhill Utilities Bhd’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Ranhill Water Services Sdn Bhd (RWS), has secured a two-year contract worth RM156.76 million for non-revenue water (NRW) reduction in Johor. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Ranhill Utilities Bhd’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Ranhill Water Services Sdn Bhd (RWS), has secured a two-year contract worth RM156.76 million for non-revenue water (NRW) reduction in Johor.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said the project was awarded by Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd, an 80 per cent owned subsidiary of Ranhill, through an open tender process.

The group said the contract starts immediately in January 2022, is expected to be completed by Dec 31, 2023.

“This is the sixth successive NRW project in Johor secured by RWS through an open tender process since 2011.

“RWS has been undertaking NRW projects in Johor in a holistic manner since its inception in 2005, and has reduced NRW in Johor from over 37 per cent in 2005 to 24.88 per cent as at November 30, 2021,” the group said.

It added that apart from Johor, RWS has secured NRW reduction projects through competitive bidding processes in Melaka, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Perlis, and Pahang. — Bernama