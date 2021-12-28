Tunku Besar Tampin appointed Gembox chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — GD Holdings Sdn Bhd’s (GD Holdings) subsidiary, Gembox Holdings Sdn Bhd, has appointed Tunku Besar Tampin, Tunku Syed Razman ibni Tunku Syed Idrus Al-Qadri as its chairman, effective immediately.

In a statement today, Gembox Holdings executive chairman, Datuk Seri David Yeat said he believes that Tunku Syed Razman’s wealth of experience and vision would be tremendously beneficial to the company.

Meanwhile, Tunku Syed Razman said he is honoured with the appointment as he strongly believes that Gembox will be an iconic tourism hotspot that showcases Malaysia’s culture and uniqueness to the world under one roof.

A product by Gembox Holdings, Gembox is an upcoming tourism hub in Vision City, Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, providing a one-stop destination for local and overseas tourists to explore and experience the culture and local delights from the 13 Malaysian states under one roof.

“With the development of Gembox, we are confident that Negeri Sembilan’s tourism industry is headed for brighter days and will enhance the economic performance as well as create job opportunities for the locals,” he said. — Bernama