Bursa Malaysia turns slightly lower at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 1.30 points to 1,515.12 from 1,517.02 at yesterday's close.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 ― Bursa Malaysia turned slightly lower at mid-morning, driven by mild profit-taking in selected heavyweights, amidst steady performance on the regional markets, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 1.30 points to 1,515.12 from 1,517.02 at yesterday’s close. The index opened 0.22 of-a-point higher at 1,516.64.

However, market breadth remained positive with gainers outpacing losers 297 to 261, while 356 counters were unchanged, 1,387 untraded, and 15 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 676.36 million units valued at RM316.54 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank shed 2.0 sen to RM8.23, while Public Bank, Petronas Chemicals, IHH Healthcare and CIMB were flat at RM4.14, RM8.75, RM6.55 and RM5.36, respectively.

Of the actives, SMTrack added 1.5 sen to 13 sen, DNex earned half-a-sen to 75.5 sen, Pasukhas was flat at 2.0 sen and Meridian eased half-a-sen to 5.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 1.76 points lower at 10,982.17, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 5.41 points to 10,690.85, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 6.20 points to 11,780.84.

The FBM 70 strengthened 9.13 points to 13,982.90, while the FBM ACE gained 40.85 points to 6,239.10.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.41 of-a-point to 197.43 and the Plantation Index dipped 21.73 points to 6,500.51, while the Financial Services Index improved 7.38 points to 15,427.74. ― Bernama