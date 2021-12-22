Sunway Property records RM553m sales through ‘Always with You 2021’ campaign

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Sunway Property, the property division of Sunway Group, has recorded RM553 million sales within two months of launching the “Always with You 2021” campaign on October 15 that featured five of its newest developments designed for new norm living.

In a statement today, the developer said this brings it closer to its 2021 sales target of RM2.2 billion.

Sunway Property has revised its sales target upward to RM2.2 billion this year, after surpassing its initial sales target of RM1.6 billion in the first half of the year.

“We attribute the success of the campaign to the renewed interest in houses that prioritise one’s wellbeing,” said central region executive director Chong Sau Min.

All the new launches incorporated sustainable design considerations supported by lifestyle conveniences, quality buildings, improved air quality, as well as cost-saving utilities like energy and water.

The company, he said, saw shifting consumer preferences since the lockdowns as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

“Each of the developments are strategically located with thoughtful designs, lush landscaping and new norm features including naturally ventilated lobbies, co-working spaces and other sustainable living features,” Chong said.

The campaign, which will end on Dec 31, 2021, allows purchasers to leverage on interest-free payments of up to 12 months for savings of up to RM23,000. In conjunction with the Home Ownership Campaign which ends on Dec 31, 2021, buyers will also enjoy a waiver on the memorandum of transfer and loan stamp duty savings of up to RM32,000.

The participating projects are Sunway Serene, Sunway Velocity TWO, Sunway Belfield, Sunway Artessa and Sunway d’hill Residences. — Bernama