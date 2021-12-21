Bursa Malaysia closes marginally lower

At 5 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 1.31 points or 0.09 per cent to end at 1,492.59 . ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Bursa Malaysia ended slightly lower today on continued selling in selected heavyweights led by Top Glove and Press Metal, despite the upbeat performance in regional markets.

The two counters contributed a combined 1.44 points to the decline in the barometer index, dealers said.

At 5 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 1.31 points or 0.09 per cent to end at 1,492.59 compared with 1,493.90 at Monday’s close.

The index opened 1.10 points weaker at 1,492.80 and fluctuated between 1,490.01 and 1,496.24 throughout the day.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 450 to 354, while 432 counters were unchanged, 1,064 untraded, and 16 others suspended.

A dealer said, regionally, most Asian bourses were higher due to bargain hunting following the recent market weakness.

However, he said investors remained concerned over the pace of the economic recovery from the pandemic amid fears of fresh disruptions across supply chains globally following tighter restrictions in Europe.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.08 per cent to 28,517.59, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.00 per cent to 22,971.33, Singapore’s Straits Times Index climbed 0.40 per cent to 3,085.18, and South Korea’s Kospi added 0.41 per cent to 2,975.03.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said, on the home front, the FBM KLCI remained in negative territory as selling pressure continued amid fears of Omicron variant while investors were wary of heavy losses incurred by businesses due to the recent flooding.

“Key regional markets trended mostly higher as China/Hong Kong markets cheered Beijing’s move to help troubled property firms. As for Japanese stock market, investors are looking to pick up stocks at a bargain following the recent weakness.

“On the domestic front, investors remain cautious due to lack of buying interest amid the heightened market volatility across the region. We believe the benchmark index will remain in consolidation mode although bargain hunting and window dressing activities may emerge as well,” he told Bernama today.

As such, he said the FBM KLCI is expected to remain range-bound at around the 1,485-1,500 range for the remaining of the week, with immediate resistance at 1,500 and support at 1,475.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose 3.0 sen to RM8.14, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals improved 1.0 sen each to RM4.08 and RM8.79, respectively, CIMB increased 4.0 sen to RM5.33, while IHH Healthcare was flat at RM6.53.

Of the actives, Main Market debutant Swift Haulage declined 7.0 sen to 96 sen, while Lambo Group, DGB Asia and Saudee Group were all flat at 4.5 sen, 3.0 sen and 6.0 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 4.61 points lower at 10,835.42, the FBMT 100 Index fell 3.87 points to 10,543.48, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 25.69 points to 11,613.44.

The FBM 70 rose 18.40 points to 13,840.86 but the FBM ACE erased 34.15 points to 6,172.75.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 44.02 points to 15,288.06, the Industrial Products and Services Index trimmed 0.27 of-a-point to 194.26, and the Plantation Index perked up 22.43 points to 6,374.73.

The Main Market volume rose to 1.53 billion shares valued at RM1.45 billion versus Monday’s 1.43 billion shares valued at RM1.48 billion.

Warrants turnover decreased to 157.22 million units worth RM263.02 million against 225.17 million units worth RM30.94 million on Monday.

The ACE Market volume shrank to 762.83 million shares valued at RM189.78 million from 814.31 million shares valued at RM209.94 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 281.84 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (441.86 million), construction (38.69 million), technology (179.73 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (49.91 million), property (95.22 million), plantation (11 million), REITs (5.06 million), closed/fund (356,000), energy (113.18 million), healthcare (61.39 million), telecommunications and media (55.78 million), transportation and logistics (177.93 million), and utilities (18.74 million). — Bernama