Axiata appoints Shahril Ridza as chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Axiata Group Bhd has appointed Tan Sri Shahril Ridza Ridzuan as its new chairman, effective January 1, 2022, succeeding Tan Sri Ghazzali Sheikh Abdul Khalid who is retiring from the position.

President and group chief executive officer Datuk Izzaddin Idris said Ghazzali is the longest serving board member since Axiata’s incorporation and has steered the company through the challenging times towards greater heights over the years.

“He was instrumental in engineering a meticulous succession plan for the mission critical change in senior leadership at Axiata. I took great comfort in the stewardship and guidance extended during his leadership,” he said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Welcoming Shahril Ridza to the group, Izzaddin said the telco appreciates his familiarity with Axiata’s businesses and at the same time, with his expertise, experience and extensive network of relationships.

“We look forward to the new insights and challenges he will inspire. As our businesses of digital telcos, digital businesses and infrastructure are positioned to drive and accelerate digital inclusion across emerging Asia, we look to the future with confidence guided by his leadership,” he added. — Bernama