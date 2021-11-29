Matrade to lead Malaysian pavilion at Fi Europe 2021 in Germany, says trade commissioner

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) will be spearheading the promotion of Malaysia’s food ingredients (Fi) at the Fi Europe exhibition, which is scheduled to take place at Messe Frankfurt from November 30 to December 2, 2021.

Matrade trade commissioner in Frankfurt Badrul Hisham Hilal said Matrade is primed to leverage on the ongoing success of the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2021 in continuing to promote Malaysian halal ingredient products that are recognised for their high quality, safety and innovativeness.

“Our aim is to emphasise that Malaysian products encompass the Halal ecosystem as a whole, pushing forward products that are clean, ethical and sustainable.

“Malaysia’s Halal food & beverages products are exported worldwide to both Muslim and non-Muslim majority countries. As such, Malaysian companies have a competitive advantage in meeting the demands of potential clients,” he said in a statement today.

Moreover, he said Germany is Malaysia’s largest trading partner in the European Union (EU) and Matrade is confident that continued participation in trade fairs in the region will go a long way to facilitate Malaysian exporters’ push and visibility to further expand their market share in EU.

From January to October 2021, total trade between Malaysia and the EU amounted to RM146.98 billion.

Malaysia’s total export to the EU totalled RM84.47 billion while total imports from the EU totalled RM62.51 billion.

A total of seven Malaysian exporters will be heading to the event with the ultimate aim of promoting and connecting with buyers and industry players in the food ingredients industry from all over the world.

The Malaysian Pavilion, helmed by Matrade will feature a wide range of ingredients-based products including cocoa-based, palm oil-based, coconut-based and food flavourings.

Under the Malaysian pavilion, export promotion agencies such as the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) and the Malaysian Cocoa Board (MCB) are among the Malaysian exhibitors at the event.

With the participation of more than 800 exhibitors from over 135 countries, Matrade will leverage this iconic event to capitalise on the ever-growing opportunities for new and innovative food and beverage (F&B) ingredients products in the EU and the surrounding region. — Bernama