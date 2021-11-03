Sarawak agency helps to secure lucrative export deal for state’s highland coloured rice to Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 — Singapore will now have ready access to authentic premium Sarawak coloured rice with the first shipment of 1.5 tonnes of Kenyalang rice and vermicelli products having touched down in Singapore a few days ago.

It was facilitated by Statos — the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore — an initiative of the Sarawak state government to strengthen and develop new trade, investment and tourism linkages with Singapore and the rest of the world.

The agency’s manager Kenny Lau said it has taken “two years since we first recognised the strong market demand for healthy organic rice” during Statos’ trade expo held in the republic.

“Since then, we have helped Antares Ventures to secure an export licence and introduced them to Bountiful Harvest, a Sarawakian-owned company based in Singapore, who will act as their local in-market distributor,” he said in a statement here.

The premium range of rice chosen for the Singapore market hails from the Lubok, Nibong, Simunjan and the Bario highlands of Sarawak where it is produced using traditional farming methods.

Bountiful Harvest will be focusing on Bario brown Rice, Bali Keladi purple eice, SIA Highland red eice and Etem Highland black rice as well as purple and red rice vermicelli products.

Sarawak rice gets its unusual colours from naturally occurring anthocyanin which is high in antioxidants and rich in nutrients.

Antares Ventures managing director Brendon Kon said the company collects and distributes rice cultivated by the local highland Kelabit, Lun Bawang, Bidayuh and Iban tribes.

“It is hoped that by opening up new markets we can enable local producers to increase their production which is currently limited to around 500 tonnes a year.

“The Kenyalang range will be promoted as both a premium and healthy coloured rice with an indicative retail price of up to S$15 (RM46) per kilo,” he said.

Already, three varieties of Sarawak rice have been labelled and officially certified as “geographical indication” due to their unique characteristics which mean they are recognised internationally as premium limited-edition products.

Statos, which started operations in June 2019, provides advisory services to traders, inclusive of importers from Singapore and exporters from Sarawak, as well as investors and tourism players who wish to take advantage of Singapore’s position as a regional economic gateway. — Bernama