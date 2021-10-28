Affin Bank, Merchantrade launch multi-currency prepaid card with e-wallet

Visa partners with Affin Bank and Merchantrade to launch a multi-currency prepaid card with e-wallet. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Affin Bank Bhd, in collaboration with Merchantrade Asia Sdn Bhd, has launched the Affin Merchantrade Prepaid Card with e-wallet which gives customers a wallet size of RM20,000.

The multi-currency prepaid card enables customers to transact or remit funds globally in 20 foreign currencies at competitive exchange rates with no hidden foreign exchange or cross-currency charges, the two companies said in a joint statement today.

Affin Bank president and group chief executive officer Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah Wan Ali said this collaboration signifies the bank’s progressive efforts in becoming digitally adaptive and catering to the evolving financial needs of its loyal customers.

“(The card) is linked to the Merchantrade Money E-Wallet, which has been customised to address common currency exchange and remittance issues that clients have, allowing them to make the most of their money, especially for those who frequently transact in many currencies,” he said.

Meanwhile, Visa Malaysia country manager Ng Kong Boon said: “Visa is pleased to partner with Affin Bank and Merchantrade to launch a product that will cater to consumers’ diverse financial needs while accelerating the country towards a cashless society.”

To learn more or to apply for the card, customers can download Merchantrade Money via App Store or Google Play and key in “AMPC’ in the “Enter partnership code” field. — Bernama