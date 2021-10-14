Govt re-appoints MyCC chairman for another three-year term

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The government has re-appointed Datuk Seri Mohd Hishamudin Yunus as the Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) chairman for a further term of three years, from Oct 1, 2021 until Sept 30, 2024.

For the past three years, Mohd Hishamudin had headed the commission and was responsible for various key decisions in MyCC as his prerogative as chairman.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to continue helming the MyCC on this next chapter and I will do my best to guide the commission in carrying out its functions with honesty, integrity and efficiency.

“I also desire to see through the completion of amending the Competition Act 2010 so that the commission is vested with the powers to regulate mergers and acquisitions,” he said in a statement today.

Simultaneously, the government also extended the term for MyCC member of the commission Datuk Ir Mohd Jamal Sulaiman for another three years, effectively from Oct 1, 2021.

During his tenure at MyCC, he had contributed to many of the commission’s projects, including overseeing publications on the market review of selected transportation sectors and the market review of the service sector (wholesale and retail for selected products). — Bernama