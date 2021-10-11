Bursa Malaysia stays higher at mid-morning

On the broader market, gainers led decliners 625 to 338, while 373 counters were unchanged, 922 untraded and six others suspended. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Bursa Malaysia has maintained its positive tone at midmorning, boosted by optimism of further economic recovery amidst the resumption of interstate travels.

At 11.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 8.34 points firmer at 1,572.24, compared to 1,563.9 at Friday’s close.

The bellwether index opened 3.98 of-a-point better at 1,567.88.

On the broader market, gainers led decliners 625 to 338, while 373 counters were unchanged, 922 untraded and six others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.02 billion units worth RM1.59 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals jumped 12 sen to RM8.80, Press Metal gained 10 sen to RM6.19, while Maybank and IHH added eight sen to RM8.13 and RM6.71, respectively.

Public Bank increased two sen to RM4.10, while both CIMB and Genting Malaysia were five sen stronger at RM4.95 and RM3.18, respectively.

As for the active counters, AirAsia Group and AirAsia X both received a boost from the expectation of the tourism sector’s recovery, rising by 11 sen to RM1.30 and two sen to 10.5 sen, respectively.

Borneo Oil was flat at three sen, while MMAG dropped half-a-sen to 10 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 78.20 points better at 11,579.96, the FBMT 100 Index rose 67.41 points to 11,225.58, the FBM Emas Shariah Index picked up 77.57 points to 12,717.26, the FBM 70 soared 122.13 points to 15,217.55, while the FBM ACE slipped 5.81 points to 7,134.61.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index ticked up 88.96 points to 15,301.52, the Industrial Products and Services Index bagged 1.99 points to 211.45, and the Plantation Index firmed 73.27 points to 7,038.30. — Bernama