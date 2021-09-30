Solarvest banks on circular economy, unbilled orderbook at CPO price RM560m

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Clean energy specialist, Solarvest Holdings Bhd says the company’s outlook remains robust as it has continued to clinch solar projects from reputable industry leaders and grow its total unbilled orderbook to a new record high of RM560 million as at September 1, 2021.

“Our growth prospects remain intact, and the outlook is promising, underpinned by the recent 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) where sustainability was listed as one of the key recovery themes,” said group chief executive officer Davis Chong Chun Shiong.

In a statement after concluding the company’s fourth Annual General Meeting today, he said Solarvest is anticipating an accelerated energy transition as the nation embraces the circular economy model.

“This will further drive demand for solar energy as renewable energy source is a key pillar to achieve a sustainable ecosystem.

“Solarvest is poised to play a significant role in advancing the adoption of solar energy and contribute to the growth of green economy that will propel the country towards becoming a carbon-neutral nation by 2050,” he said.

Chong said the group had recently launched a solar financing programme, Powervest, to promote the adoption of renewable energy among businesses in Malaysia.

The programme comprises two competitive financial models, Powerflex and Powerlease, offering innovative tailor-made solutions targeted at commercial and industrial users with different financing needs. — Bernama