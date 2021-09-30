Sapura Energy’s indirect units bag contracts worth RM2.64b in Australia, Brazil

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Sapura Energy Bhd’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary and joint venture in engineering and construction (E&C) have been awarded contracts in Australia and Brazil with combined values of approximately RM942.0 million and RM1.7 billion, respectively.

In Australia, Sapura Projects Pty Ltd has been awarded a contract for Spartan & SHUR Transportation and Installation Works by Santos WA Northwest Pty Ltd.

The scope of work comprises installation of clamps and J-tubes on the John Brookes wellhead platform followed by installation of two subsea umbilicals and one flowline, along with mattresses at crossings.

“The work is to be performed over two campaigns in the first and fourth quarter of the calendar year 2022 and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2022,” Sapura Energy said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Sapura Projects Pty Ltd was also awarded by Santos WA Northwest Pty Ltd with a contract for front end engineering design (FEED) for the design, construction and installation of the wellhead platform for the Dorado project in the Bedout Sub-basin, offshore Western Australia.

The contract scope of work includes design, construction, engineering, fabrication, transportation and installation of the wellhead platform.

The works are expected to be completed by the first quarter of the calendar year 2024, it said.

In Brazil, Sapura Navegação Marítima S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seabras Sapura Participações S.A., a joint venture company between Sapura Offshore Sdn Bhd and Seabras Serviços De Petroleo S.A., a subsidiary of Seadrill Ltd, has been awarded with charter and service contracts for the operation of pipe laying support vessels (PLSVs), Sapura Diamante and Sapura Topazio, by Petrobras.

The contract’s scope of work includes the provision of services and charter of installation and recovery of flexible pipes by utilising the PLSVs in Brazilian waters.

The PLSVs shall perform all operations required for the installation of flexible pipes, electric-hydraulic umbilical and power cables, new or used, such as loading, unloading, laying, connection between spans, vertical connection (first and second end) on submarine equipment, installation of submarine equipment and hydrostatic test, in a maximum water depth of 3,000 metres.

The contract duration for Sapura Diamante and Sapura Topazio is 3.5 years and they will commence work on October 1, 2021, and January 31, 2022, respectively. — Bernama