Ringgit ends marginally higher against US dollar

This photo illustration shows Malaysian ringgit banknotes in Kuala Lumpur on June 29, 2015.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The ringgit ended marginally higher against the US dollar today on improved market sentiment amid rising oil prices.

At 6pm, the local note rose to 4.1835/1855 against the greenback from yesterday’s closing of 4.1865/1885.

OANDA Asia Pacific senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said the ringgit received increasing support from the huge rally in energy prices, notably oil and natural gas, despite the rising US yields and a higher greenback that pressured most Asian currencies.

“The increasing oil prices and reopening of the Malaysian economy will remain supportive factors for the currency and limit rallies by the greenback versus the ringgit,” he told Bernama.

At the time of writing, benchmark Brent crude oil rose 0.82 per cent to US$80.18 per barrel.

At the close, the ringgit was also traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

The local note rose to 3.0831/0848 against the Singapore dollar compared with 3.0915/0932 at yesterday’s close, and appreciated vis-a-vis the euro to 4.8851/8874 from 4.8965/8989 previously.

It strengthened against the Japanese yen to 3.7577/7599 from 3.7737/7758 yesterday and improved against the British pound to 5.7071/7099 from 5.7338/7366 previously. — Bernama