Bursa Malaysia stays lower at mid-afternoon

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today, weighed down by losses in selected index-linked counters in the healthcare, plantation, consumer products and services sectors.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) reduced 9.74 points to 1,566.23 from Friday’s close of 1,575.97.

The index opened 2.19 points easier at 1,573.78.

In the broader market, losers overtook gainers at 693 versus 285, while 420 counters were unchanged, 860 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.90 billion units worth RM1.53 billion.

Among the market heavyweights, Maybank increased one sen to RM8.30, Public Bank added two sen to RM4.04 and Petronas Chemicals gained four sen to RM7.99.

Tenaga Nasional eased two sen to RM10.28 and IHH Healthcare contracted six sen to RM6.54.

Of the actives, KNM decreased 2.5 sen to 27.5 sen, Pasukhas Group gained half-a-sen to 11.5 sen and PUC decreased one sen to 15 sen.

Top losers were Petronas Dagangan which gave up 46 sen to RM19.54, as well as Batu Kawan which slipped 40 sen to RM20.60 and KL Kepong which deducted 28 sen to RM20.70.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index eased 68.05 points to 11,454.76, the FBMT 100 Index was 67.08 points lower at 11,145.24, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index dropped 77.66 points to 12,536.54.

The FBM 70 dropped 81.21 points to 14,962.90 and the FBM ACE shed 57.89 points to 7,197.21.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index shrank 70.34 points to 6,533.88, the Financial Services Index lost 36.27 points to 15,353.90 and the Industrial Products and Services Index fell 0.25 points to 200.65. — Bernama