Public Bank’s PBe QR service now supports Malaysia-Thailand cross-border payment

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Public Bank Bhd has extended its PBe QR merchant acceptance service to support DuitNow QR Cross Border Payment between Malaysia and Thailand.

It is the first bank in Malaysia to enable the DuitNow QR Cross Border Payment which facilitates retail-based QR payment between the two countries that would pave the way forward when the borders are reopen post pandemic, Public Bank said in a statement.

Managing director Tan Sri Tay Ah Lek said the bank’s immediate focus is to push for greater financial inclusion by enabling micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with the more efficient and safe options to accept payments from foreign tourists when the Malaysian borders are reopened.

“PBe QR, on top of the existing domestic DuitNow QR payment services, will be a catalyst to this, providing simple, cost-effective and secure solution to enable MSMEs to accept cashless payments,” he added.

Tay said the bank is supportive of the nation’s push towards digitisation of various banking services and the creation of a financially inclusive society.

“With the increasing use of smartphones for banking, we are getting there and will continue to deliver the most efficient and convenient payment services for our customers,” he said.

The bank noted that it would continue to foster close collaboration with Payment Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd, enabling transactions to more Asean countries in the near future.

Businesses can enrol for the PBe QR service by self-registration from Public Bank’s Internet banking website or by approaching the nearest branch for assistance.

As a collective effort to push for e-payments, the bank is also waiving its acquiring transaction fees for DuitNow QR payments until Dec 31, 2022. — Bernama