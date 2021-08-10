MPC, MDEC collaboration to benefit about 10,000 businesses onboarding on e-commerce

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) are collaborating on a series of webinars starting Aug 12, 2021 that is expected to benefit about 10,000 businesses, especially in e-commerce and e-payment adaptation.

The webinar is part of the Go-eCommerce Onboarding and Shop Malaysia Online campaign which kicked off on July 1, 2021 and will run till Dec 31, 2021.

“We are targeting 10,000 businesses to benefit from this initiatives via the series of webinar in collaboration with key eCommerce players such as Touch N’ Go, Boost, Beep and others starting Aug 12,” MPC’s director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman said in a statement here today.

“We envision that this collaborative effort will help businesses in the onboarding on eCommerce platforms with the aim to optimise their operations and improve customer experience.”

The mandate given under MyDIGITAL to accelerate eCommerce onboarding programme for offline food and beverages businesses will inevitably boost productivity and economic competitiveness of the businesses.

The collective efforts towards digitalisation is showing results as Malaysia’s position in the ‘digital transformation in companies’ indicator of the World Competitiveness Yearbook ranking has improved to 22nd in 2021 from 26th in 2020, “and we aim to improve it further”.

“MDEC holds steadfast to its resolve to equip and enable Malaysian businesses to navigate and thrive through these business unusual times. With strong support from the government and effective public-private collaborations, we aim to further catalyse the growth of eCommerce in Malaysia and of equal importance, sustaining livelihoods and jobs in the process,” said MDEC’s chief executive officer Surina Shukri. — Bernama