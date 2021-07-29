Bursa Malaysia ends the morning session higher

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.71 points up at 1,517.10 from yesterday’s close of 1,515.39. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning trading session higher in line with regional peers, supported by bargain-hunting in selected heavyweight stocks.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.71 points up at 1,517.10 from yesterday’s close of 1,515.39.

The index opened 0.42 of-a-point easier at 1,514.97 and moved between 1,512.75 and 1,520.04 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 425 versus 377, while 420 counters were unchanged, 999 untraded and 80 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.37 billion units worth RM1.28 billion.

A dealer said the local bourse opened easier but rebounded thereafter to stay mostly positive throughout the morning session, in line with regional peers after the Federal Reserve kept its current policy stance unchanged acknowledging improvements in the US economy, while boosting the prospects of a faster global economic rebound.

“However, trading on the local bourse remained cautious with the rebound capped by lingering concerns due to the rise in Covid-19 infections.

“Investors also remained vigilant over political development raised during the Special Parliament sitting today,” he noted.

Regionally, the Singapore’s Straits Times Index added 0.49 per cent to 3,157.24, South Korea’s Kospi improved 0.05 per cent to 3,238.64, Japan’s Nikkei 225 increased 0.74 per cent to 27,786.97 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 2.74 per cent to 26,172.31.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM8.05, Petronas Chemicals perked 12 sen to RM8.11 while Public Bank and IHH Healthcare reduced one sen each to RM4.00 and RM5.79 respectively.

TNB was flat at RM9.78.

Among the actives, PUC added one sen to 19 sen, Tanco bagged four sen to 20.5 sen, Euro Holdings rose 20.5 sen to 92 sen, Kanger edged up half-a-sen to 6.5 sen while Solution Group fell 19 sen to 71 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 22.55 points to 11,114.77, the FBMT 100 Index went up 21.78 points to 10,820.84 and the FBM 70 surged 66.76 points to 14,625.73.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 34.22 points higher at 12,231.81 but the FBM ACE slipped 7.84 points to 7,232.34.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved 9.87 points to 14,805.21, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 1.06 points to 189.08 and the Plantation Index rose 21.02 points to 6,191.04. ― Bernama