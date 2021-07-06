Bursa Malaysia settles slightly higher at midday

The broader market saw gainers outpacing losers 492 to 401, while 417 counters were unchanged, 862 untraded, and eight others suspended. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Bursa Malaysia was slightly higher at midday on continued buying momentum in the broader market.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 1.27 points to 1,533.63 from Monday’s close of 1,532.36.

The market bellwether opened 0.44 of-a-point lower at 1,531.92 and moved between 1,531.7 and 1,536.47 during the morning session.

The broader market saw gainers outpacing losers 492 to 401, while 417 counters were unchanged, 862 untraded, and eight others suspended.

Turnover stood at 4.45 billion units valued at RM2.24 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals gained two sen to RM8.12 and TNB was flat at RM9.73. Meanwhile, Maybank declined three sen to RM8.10, Public Bank and CIMB eased one sen each to RM4.11 and RM4.60, respectively, IHH Healthcare eased six sen to RM5.56, and Hong Leong Bank shed four sen to RM18.76.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik rose 2.5 sen to 51 sen, Euro Holdings increased 15 sen to RM1.16, Widad advanced 2.5 sen to 42 sen, Kumpulan Jetson and MMAG were flat at 55.5 sen and 14 sen, respectively, while Metronic shed 1.5 sen to six sen and Sapura Energy inched down half-a-sen to 12.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index expanded 26.73 points to 11,176.45, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 19.66 points to 10,877.65, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 49.19 points to 12,212.46, the FBM ACE jumped 51.9 points to 7,380.92, and the FBM 70 was 67.63 points higher at 14,464.51.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was down 38.52 points to 15,078.5, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 2.12 points to 190.14, and the Plantation Index bagged 10.68 points to 6,392.25. — Bernama