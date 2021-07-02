Matrade provides market intelligence to Malaysian exporters, says deputy director

A ship is docked at Northport, Port Klang January 14, 2017. — Picture by Fung Weng Cheong

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) continues to assist Malaysian exporters by providing them with market intelligence and enhancing their market promotion activities.

Deputy director Shawn Sim Kok Aun said the agency also helps to develop the companies’ export development programme.

He said Matrade’s market intelligence comes in two types — market alerts as well as product and market studies (PMS), consisting of market overview and in-depth studies.

“We also provide market trends, competitors’ profiles, trade leads, policies and strategies on how to export, as well as rules and regulations on wider coverage worldwide in market intelligence,” he said on Bernama TV’s The Nation programme aired today.

Furthermore, Sim said an online service for Malaysian exporters who are registered under the Matrade — MyExport portal allows local businesses to verify various information for export activities.

He said the portal also helps to facilitate local companies to penetrate international markets amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“MyExport also provides updated market insights and adopts the virtual format of business-to-business pre-arranged meetings,” he said.

Sim said since the Covid-19 outbreak in March last year, Matrade has conducted regular virtual sessions, attracting buyers for medical products such as rubber gloves, personal protective equipment, face masks, syringes, catheters and sutures.

Businessmen are urged to get in touch with Matrade’s overseas offices for assistance regarding suppliers, he said.

“The Trade Commissioner of Malaysia also urged importers to check the credibility of suppliers to avoid online scammers who take advantage of rising demand for medical equipment during this pandemic period,” he added. — Bernama