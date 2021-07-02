A man walks past a Maybank branch at the Dayabumi Complex in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, July 2 — EduCity Iskandar Malaysia Sdn Bhd and Maybank have collaborated to launch the first [email protected] in EduCity Hub, Iskandar Puteri, to provide basic banking facilities and financial advisory services to university students and teaching staff on the campus.

In a statement today, EduCity Iskandar said [email protected] is the ninth Maybank centre of its kind to be set up in Malaysia.

“EduCity students will benefit from a series of financial literacy programmes and potential internship opportunities with Maybank, mentoring programmes with startups and financial support through the Maybank EduCity Education Loan.

“Through its comprehensive range of essential banking services and financial products, [email protected] will also be able to serve the financial needs of the wider EduCity community,” it said.

It added that the collaboration will also see EduCity positioned as a Cashless Campus Champion through its Cashless Community Campaign.

The virtual launch was officiated by Maybank group chief human capital officer Datuk Nora Abd Manaf and Iskandar Investment Bhd (IIB) president/chief executive officer and EduCity Iskandar Malaysia Sdn Bhd chairman Datuk Khairil Anwar Ahmad.

In his welcoming remarks, Khairil Anwar said the hub offers a space for students to hold group discussions for free as well as other services, including event or training rooms and content production.

Meanwhile, Nora said [email protected] is also a centre that nurtures financial literacy through workshops and webinars, in order to prepare the youths of today to be financially savvy adults of tomorrow.

“To complement this initiative and inspire more youths to be entrepreneurs, we are also introducing the Digital Entrepreneur initiative, aimed at equipping young entrepreneurs with the right tools and knowledge to be digital entrepreneurs and to assist them to succeed in the digital world,” she said.

EduCity, which was established in 2008 as a fully-integrated education city in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IIB, a government-linked company incorporated to stimulate the long-term development of Iskandar Malaysia.

It currently houses 14 local and international education partners. — Bernama