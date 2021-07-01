Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose by 6.83 points or 0.45 per cent to 1,539.46 from yesterday’s close of 1,532.63. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 ― Gains in telecommunication counters Axiata, Digi and the lower liners continued to boost Bursa Malaysia at mid-afternoon.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose by 6.83 points or 0.45 per cent to 1,539.46 from Wednesday’s close of 1,532.63.

The market bellwether opened 0.71 of-a-point higher at 1,533.34.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 468 to 359, while 393 counters were unchanged, 945 untraded and nine others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.85 billion units valued at RM1.83 billion.

Axiata was among the second top gainers among the heavyweights after its shares rose seven sen to RM3.81, while Digi added seven sen to RM4.20.

Top heavyweight IHH increased 14 sen to RM5.61, Sime Darby Plantation was eight sen better at RM4.06.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik improved 4.5 sen to 37.5 sen, Sarawak Consolidated expanded 23 sen to 74.5 sen, and KPower added 17 sen to 88.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index recovered 39.75 points to 11,195.97, the FBMT 100 Index added 38.72 points to 10,913.81, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 37.92 points to 12,216.20.

The FBM ACE jumped 145.57 points to 7,094.92 and the FBM 70 was 13.49 points higher at 14,492.48.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index edged up 68.99 points to 15,167.30, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.39 of-a-point better at 186.69, and the Plantation Index rose 36.58 points to 6,438.06. ― Bernama