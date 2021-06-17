EXIM Bank to assist govt in National Recovery Plan

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 ― Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Bhd (EXIM Bank) will assist the government via its initiatives to support the National Recovery Plan (NRP) announced by the government towards the containment of the Covid-19 pandemic on June 15.

“The bank will continue to support the government’s initiatives and offer assistance to lessen the burden of affected businesses in the country as we realise that we can also play a role in this national endeavour,” president and chief executive officer Datuk Shahrul Nazri Abdul Rahim said.

“EXIM Bank is also looking to speed up the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) with our plans of vaccinating our employees and their families as soon as supplies are available, seeing as the workplace clusters continue to increase in the country, according to the authorities,” he said in a statement here today.

Among others, he said the bank is grateful for the government’s Pemerkasa Plus rollout, an economic stimulus package and financial aid worth RM40 billion with a fiscal injection of RM5 billion.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the country’s NRP which will be carried out in four phases including the gradual opening of the country’s economy starting next month. ― Bernama