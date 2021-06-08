MTDC teaming up with MyFinB, Expert Analytic Centre to drive big data and analytics

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Malaysian Technology Development Corporation Sdn Bhd (MTDC) today inked a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with two technology-linked companies to co-develop and drive a virtual Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence Innovation (CEAI) at MTDC’s Centre of 9 Pillars (Co9P).

The two companies are MyFinB (M) Sdn Bhd and Expert Analytic Centre (M) Sdn Bhd (EAC).

In a statement today, MTDC said CEAI would be a strategic centre to conduct research, design and development of big data and analytics driven by AI, as well as to develop in-house capabilities for MTDC in AI and data analytics.

“The MoU will enable all three parties to collaborate and cooperate in the areas of AI, data analytics and deep technologies.

“It will also raise awareness and educate general public, agencies and businesses in Malaysia on the use of AI, data analytics and deep technologies for organisational transformation,” it said.

It added that all three organisations were committed to share knowledge, best practices, case studies and experiences on how artificial intelligence is deployed.

MTDC chief executive officer Datuk Norhalim Yunus said the tripartite collaboration would boost the immense potential in developing local talents to be Industry 4.0 (i4.0) savvy, and to accelerate local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to achieve the nation’s digital transformation agenda as part of the Industry4WRD policy.

“It is our hope that this collaboration will enable MTDC to expand its offerings to include AI-based services within its advisory and value-added services offerings, incubation and AI-related trainings to SMEs, students, government officials, universities or research institutions, as well as individuals,” he said.

MyFinB chairman of Datuk Dr Mohd Daud Bakar said the partnership would see more than 10 AI-based projects — around half of them are in technology readiness level 9 — that would be spun off into new Malaysian start-ups by this year.

Meanwhile, EAC director Razi Pahlavi Abdul Aziz said EAC was committed to support MTDC’s Co9P and aimed to facilitate Malaysian industries, academic institutions and government stakeholders by jointly building a suite of impactful technologies that could shape Malaysia’s economy and industries. — Bernama